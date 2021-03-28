Diseases like Buruli ulcer, Yaws etc re-emerging in Ashanti Region

Health News of Sunday, 28 March 2021

Source: 3 News

Neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) such as Buruli ulcers and Yaws, among others, are beginning to rear their head in the Ashanti Region.



Health authorities fear the NTDs can take the Region by storm if not given the needed attention.



Speaking to 3news.com on the sidelines of the annual performance review conference of the Ghana Health Service, the Ashanti Region Health Director, Dr Emmanuel Tinkorang said “the neglected tropical diseases such as Buruli ulcer, yaws, onchocerciasis, filariasis are coming up. These are diseases that are so chronic and debilitating and should’ve been gotten rid of a long time but are coming back stronger”.



He said the health directorate is restrategizing to address the NTDs.



The health directorate has also observed the increasing rate of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in the Region.



Records from the Service indicate that NCDs contributed about 50 percent of death rate in the Region in 2020.



These diseases include cancers, hypertension, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, sickle cell, chronic respiratory disease and mental disorders.



“Recent cases being reported to the various hospital are mostly NCDs. We are adopting some measures such as encouraging people to regularly measure their blood pressure and check their sugar level during our outreach programmes to bring the rate down,” Dr Tinkorang said.



The Ashanti Region, however, recorded 30 percent reduction in maternal death last year.



About 104 maternal mortalities were recorded in 2020 as against 160 in 2019 – a reduction of 54 deaths in the year under review.



The directorate is mapping out some strategies to enhance quality healthcare and save more lives by introducing wellness clinics in all hospitals across the Region.