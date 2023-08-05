Discipline, effective fight against corruption will bring the transformation we seek – Akufo-Addo’s Founders’ Day message

General News of Saturday, 5 August 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has wished all Ghanaians a happy Founders' Day.



On August 3rd, 2024, the President delivered a Founders' Day address, emphasizing the significance of upholding the rule of law and encouraging Ghanaians to honor the sacrifices made by our country's founders.



According to him, "4th August in the life and history of our nation is one of utmost importance...We must set Ghana to rise and get our country where it should be".



"The challenge before us remains to build a modern economy and thereby generate a prosperous, progressive and dignified life for the mass of our people. Hard work, enterprise, creativity, discipline and a consistent and effective fight against corruption in public life will bring the transformation we seek. I am confident that with a united will, we can achieve this in our lifetime" he added.



