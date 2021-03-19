Discipline all those declaring intent for flagbearership position - NPP’s Gary Nimako to Nana Addo

Politics of Friday, 19 March 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

Member of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP’s) legal team, Gary Nimako, has pleaded with President Nana Akufo-Addo to discipline any member of the party declaring their presidential ambition at this time.



The legal practitioner is of the view that anyone who declares intent to contest for the presidency is in actual fact distracting the President from fulfilling his promise of developing the country.



Gary Nimako in an interview with Happy FM’s Don Prah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show stated: “All those declaring intent are disturbing Nana Addo from pursuing his work for the development of Ghana.



The Government is yet to appoint board chairpersons and deputy ministers. I mean at this early age and the focus instead of being on good governance is rather on people’s presidential ambitions, then it is disturbing. I am calling on the President to put his foot down and discipline all those declaring their intent”.



The views expressed by Gary are in sharp contrast with that of the Deputy General Secretary of the party, Obiri Boahen. He declared that no one should be chastised for declaring their intent to contest for the flagbearership of the party.



According to Obiri Boahen, every individual has an ambition and as such, if people are making their intent known, there is no reason to be worried about this trend.



Days after the 2020 election, some members of the NPP declared their intent to contest in the 2024 elections as flagbearers of the party.



For example, Member of Parliament for the Essikadu Ketan Constituency in the Western region, Joe Ghartey announced his intention to run for President in 2024.



Other names like Vice President Dr Bawumia, Minister for Trade and Industry Alan Kyerematen all sprung up for the presidential race in 2024.