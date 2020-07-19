General News of Sunday, 19 July 2020

Discharge your duties or we vote you out - Agyinasare to politicians

Founder and leader of Perez Chapel International, Bishop Charles Agyinasare, has cautioned politicians to wilfully discharge their duties or be voted out by citizens.



According to him, every time there is a change of government, the spirit of envy comes on the people who take office, thereby destroying things of the previous administration.



Citing a trend by politicians, he noted that when power is handed over, the new governing party hardly continue developmental projects started by the former.



“In this country, I have never seen any change of government take and the new government has said ‘thank God for what he used the other government to do. They will always lambast. Our government behave like it’s not taxpayers money they use to develop the country... So they mismanage our resources.”



He added, “We will vote you out if you do not discharge your duties properly.”



The ardent preacher was speaking in a virtual sermon on Sunday, July, 19 titled “Building a Future after COVID-19; Get rid of envy.”



On the side of the media, he noted that journalists do not hold politicians accountable as part of their duties.



"Unfortunately for us, our journalists who are supposed to be watchmen; who should hold public office to account do that they will do the right thing, do not see any evil, they don’t hear any evil, and they don’t speak any evil. They have become dumb dogs.”



He explained his point with a quote from the Book of Isaiah 56:10 which reads; "His watchmen are (A)blind, They are all ignorant; (B)They are all dumb dogs, They cannot bark;[a]Sleeping, lying down, loving to slumber.”



Bishop Agyinasare also noted that the situation is the same with the Clergy who he said are supposed to drum the wrongdoings during their sermons because many of these politicians go to Church or the Mosques “but as Pastors, we have also become dumb dogs.”



“And if you are a Pastor and you are talking, they say you are talking too much. Instead of teaching our electorate who are made up of our Church members and made up of the people who go to the Mosque, to hold our government accountable, we are competing in our visions about who will win and who will die.”





