Discard disbanded Delta Force members from NPP – Ayeh-Paye

General News of Wednesday, 19 May 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A Former Member of Parliament for Ayensuano Constituency in the Eastern Region, Samuel Ayeh-Paye wants his party- the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to discard members of the disbanded pro-NPP vigilante group.



Speaking on Ghana Kasa on Kasapa 102.5 Fm, the former Ayensuano lawmaker condemned the forceful removal of the Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator, DCOP (Rtd) Ayensu Opare Addo from office.



“Those guys are creating a bad name for the party, and our leaders must sit up. Who sanctioned the actions that occurred in the Ashanti Region, if it’s not the National Security?” the former MP questioned.



According to him, some of the disbanded Delta Force members might have found their way into the National Security who may have carried out the attack on DCOP (rtd) Ayensu Opare Addo.



He adds: “I will plead with the NPP to be very careful because there are persons within the party now who defected from various political parties and joined the NPP. We worked with them during 2016, 2020 who are still being influenced by their paymasters from where they came from.”



Some members of the supposedly disbanded pro-NPP vigilante group Delta Force were last week arrested for attempting to forcefully remove DCOP retired Ayensu Opare Addo from office.



Meanwhile, the Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah has denied reports that the attackers were actually members of the disbanded pro-NPP vigilante group Delta Force.



“Are you saying they are vigilante group? I don’t know maybe you know. I’m sorry, I don’t know any Delta Force…I’m not aware because I know so far as Ashanti region is concerned there is no Delta force in operation.”