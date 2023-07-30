Disappointed communities in Atwima Mponua urge government to fix deplorable roads, bridges

Regional News of Sunday, 30 July 2023

Correspondence from Ashanti Region



Chiefs and residents of some communities within the Atwima Mponua district of the Ashanti Region have threatened to deal with the current government should it fail to fix their deplorable roads and bridges.



According to these communities it is very sad that their communities have been neglected for the past years despite numerous promises made to them.



The chiefs and the residents from these communities such as Akentensu, Sebekrom, Baakoniaba, Nkyensekrom etc said none of the aforementioned communities has ever enjoyed a suitable road.



They added that apart from the deplorable state of their roads, there were some bridges that need to be fixed to prevent people from danger, especially during the rainy season.



Expressing disappointment in their leadership such as the DCE, the MP etc, the chiefs and the residents said they have been abandoned by the NPP government. Particularly pointing fingers at the member of parliament, Isaac Kwame Asiamah, the residents said they have witnessed no development from him ever since he became the member of parliament for the past 20 years.



They said the only time they usually see the MP is during election campaign where he will as usual visit their communities, give them huge promises, and after the elections, he will never be seen around.



Most of these residents who spoke to GhanaWeb said it was very sad that the situation has been affecting their wards who are supposed to go to school at Nyinahin, the district's capital.



"We normally confront our leaders over this unfortunate development but none of them seem to give us any attention. Our pleas fall on deaf ears but when it's election time, they remember there is a town here", some residents of Akentensu told GhanaWeb.



Expressing disappointment, the residents disclosed that they were going to advise themselves if nothing is done to curb the situation.



Some of these residents further threatened to beat up any politician who step to their communities to campaign if the government fail to fix their deplorable roads and bridges.



Nana Akwasi Owusu, the chief of Baakoniaba said it was very worrying that his people have been abandoned by various governments, despite wasting their precious time to cast votes. He, however has asked the leaders to immediately come to their aid before things get worst.