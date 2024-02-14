'Disappointed NPP youth, please vote your party out' - Mahama 'combats' voter apathy

General News of Wednesday, 14 February 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, has admonished young people not to give up on their civic responsibility of voting.



John Dramani Mahama has indicated that, from his engagement with the youth, there is a clear indication that the 2024 election may suffer from voter apathy because the youth are especially fed up.



But to him, it will be imperative to punish the New Patriotic Party (NPP) by voting massively for him.



“Of course, I know a lot of them are disappointed because they voted for some people who deceived them and raised their expectations so high, and because of that, they say they are not going to vote because they are tired of voting; we don’t see any difference.



"I want to say to those people that you must punish those who disappointed you. Those who raised your expectations and said that they were going to turn Ghana into a paradise within a certain specified timeframe and have disappointed you.



"You must punish them so that tomorrow somebody won’t come and do the same thing,” he said.



“Other people will vote, but then you will not have solved the problem you wanted to resolve by not voting, so please, I expect all young people in this country to vote.



"Especially the disappointed NPP youth, please vote your party out so that they will go and do their homework again," Mahama added while on his Building Ghana Tour.