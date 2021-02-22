General News of Monday, 22 February 2021

Disallowing LGBT+ in Ghana is not a breach of international law – Moses Foh-Amoaning

Lawyer Moses Foh-Amoaning

Lawyer Moses Foh-Amoaning, Executive Secretary of the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values has revealed that Ghana does not breach any international law if it disallows the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual Transgender and Queer Intersex rights (LGBT+) movement in Ghana.



According to him, he was surprised that the representative from the European Commission to Ghana was ignorant about laws governing LGBT+ movements in the country.



Sighting an investigation done by the European Court of Human Right, the legal practitioner stated that LGBT+ is not a human right and Ghana has the sovereign right to still hold LGBT+ has a criminal offence.



Foh-Amoaning in an interview on Joy FM said, "in 2017, this whole issue was placed before the European Court of Human Right and it took about one and half year to investigate everything. At the end of it, all 47 judges concluded that they are not human right and they also said if there is any country like Ghana which does not permit any such thing, then that country is not in breach of any international law principle in respect of equality or discrimination.”



He added, “I get surprised when the head of the European Commission here does not know that his own Human Right court has held this in respect to the particular matter.”



Describing LGBT+ as an abnormality, Foh-Amoaning suggested further that, “What they [homosexuals] need is help and not to translate it to a human right.”



“It’s not part of our constitution, people were trying to push it but it’s not there. In our customary law, there is no ethnic group that permits this sought of behaviour. Section 4 of our Criminal Offence Act makes unnatural canal knowledge as a criminal offence.”



Lawyer Moses Foh-Amoaning’s war with LGBT+ comes days after an event was held to commission LGBT+ office in Accra.



The event was attended by some European Union representatives who declared their support for the group.