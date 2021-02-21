Regional News of Sunday, 21 February 2021

Source: GNA

Disability is not inability - PWDs told

PWDs have been told to venture into businesses and acquire skills

Godwin Gordon Gomado, Chairman, Akatsi North Disability Fund Management Committee has challenged Persons with Disability (PWDs) not to settle for less, but dare to make great impacts in lifestyle and in society.



He said age-long practice for PWDs' resorting to begging for alms for their livelihood ought to change.



"There must be efforts by PWDs themselves to venture into enterprises and acquire skills as those without disability in order to become financially empowered."



Mr Gomado, who was speaking during the presentation of refrigerators, chest freezers and movable cassava mills to some beneficiaries of PWDs in the District underscored the need for PWDs to strive for financial independence.



"It will help build your self-confidence and make you feel more empowered, positive and fulfilled in life.



“Disability is not inability. Be a light and shine in the corner, where you are. This support you’re receiving from the Assembly, don’t just keep them in your homes, but put them to good use to benefit you, your family and the society.”



The Disability Fund Management Committee Chairman expressed gratitude to the government for extending such support to about 380 persons out of about a total 450 PWDs registered with the Assembly.



He appealed for the Assembly to find ways to improve on the support to the PWDs to enable them become more empowered to deal with financial, psychological and emotional difficulties they face daily as a result of not being able to do things that healthy people do automatically.

Aside the Disability Fund disbursement, there was also Local Economic Development (LED), an initiative of the Assembly with support from Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (COTVET) which provided equipment including; electric cutters, industrial sewing machines, hand dryers, hair dryers, barbering tools, motorbikes and plastic chairs to hairdressers, dressmakers and other residents for socio-economic development.



Dr Prince Sodoke Amuzu, the District Chief Executive for Akatsi North thanked COTVET and the Nana Akufo-Addo led government for the support to his people and called on beneficiaries to make the best out of the support given them.



He urged residents to approach the Assembly to put in their request for support without any fears of having to pay money or go through middlemen assuring, “have confidence, the Assembly is for you and is here for your wellbeing.”