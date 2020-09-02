Regional News of Wednesday, 2 September 2020

Source: GNA

Disability is not an impediment to progress - Director

The organisation aims at building the capacity of children and youth with visual impairments

Mr Raphael Amenyo, the Ho Municipal Director of Education, said People with Disabilities (PWDs) have the requisite knowledge and skills to promote growth and development of society.



He said society must, therefore, make a conscious effort to create a conducive environment for them to pursue their aspirations.



Mr Amenyo was speaking at a two-day capacity building workshop for 30 regular teachers from six Evangelical Presbyterian Basic Schools, and 20 special education resource teachers in Ho.



It was organised by New Horizon Foundation of the Blind (NHFB), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), and aimed at building the capacity of children and youth with visual impairments to voice their rights and to promote inclusive education.



He said PWDs could play a major role in accelerating the socio-economic growth and development of the country when given the needed support.



“Disability does not reduce a person's potency or ability to develop the nation,” he said.



Mr Amenyo said some persons with special needs had attained higher levels of education and were serving in different positions in various sectors of the economy because people took initiative to support them.



He said the current inclusive education policy being implemented by the government had provided an opportunity for most PWDs to join the mainstream in various institutions.



“We have to make them feel comfortable and interact with us,” Mr Amenyo added.



The Director commended the Foundation for the initiative and asked the participants to put the knowledge they acquired to improve the teaching of the children.



Reverend Patrick Dikro, the Regional Manager, Evangelical Presbyterian Education Unit, said capacity building for teachers was needed to enhance skills of delivery for quality education.



He lauded the Foundation for giving the needed training to visually impaired children at its Centre so they could become self-reliant and responsible citizens.



Mr Eric Kwabla Ofori, the Director of the Foundation, said the training was to equip the participants with interactive teaching and learning methods so they could make learning appealing to the children in their various schools.



He said plans were to provide similar training for teachers from schools, which were not part of the phase when the Foundation had an available fund.



Mr Ofori said the Foundation was determined to provide the needed training for the visually impaired children at the centre so they could join the school mainstream with ease.



He said inadequate financial resources was a major factor militating against the Foundation's effort to achieve its objectives.



Mr Ofori appealed for support from government, philanthropists and benevolent organisations.



Participants said they acquired skills to affect their teaching delivery and were grateful to the Foundation for the initiative.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.