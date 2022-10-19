Director of Tema port advocates for increased awareness and early detection of breast cancer

Health News of Wednesday, 19 October 2022

Source: Eye on Port

It has been established by the American Cancer Society that 13 out of 100 women stand the chance of getting diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime.



However, the fact that breast cancer is highly treatable in its early stages is good news.



This is the message of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority for its staff and general public.



GPHA has joined the rest of the world to celebrate Pink October with a special campaign on early detection of breast cancer.



The Authority’s Health Services Department at the Port of Takoradi, in the past week embarked on a health walk and seminar within its immediate community.

Over the years, breast cancer has been a major killer in the lives of 99% of most female genders who are affected with the menace and also about 1% of the male gender globally.



Against this background, the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority-Takoradi has dedicated the month of October to offer public education as well as free Breast cancer screening to its stakeholders as well as the general public under the Theme: "Breast Cancer, Early Detection, Saves Life".



The program kickstarted with radio interviews and public education in the Sekondi/Takoradi Metropolis.



Dr. Helen Tettey, Administrator of the GPHA Hospital in Takoradi said early detection can save a life.



“There are a few statistics around, and sometimes, when you hear them, it is worrying that as at 2020, over 250,000 cases of breast cancer had been diagnosed in Ghana,” she said.



A General Surgeon at the GPHA Hospital, Dr. John Nana Nkrumah said for the past 5 years, about 7.3 million people were living with breast cancer disease worldwide and these 7.3 million people are people who have the disease in various stages.



“People have had it and recovered fully, people have had it and are on surveillance or monitoring, people have had it and are on chemotherapy, people are even on palliative care, but they are still survivors,” he said.



The Director of Port of Tema, Mrs. Sandra Opoku shared her story as a survivor after 8yrs when she was diagnosed with Breast Cancer. She encouraged all females to continue engaging in self-assessment of their breasts monthly and quickly report to the hospital should they detect anything unusual about their breasts.



Other dignitaries in attendance were the Western Regional Minister, Hon. Kobina Otchere Darko Mensah and the Western Regional Health Director, Dr. Yaw Ofori Yeboah.