Source: GNA

Director-General of NSA donates to two constituencies in Ashanti Region

Professor Peter Twumasi, Director-General of NSA

Professor Peter Twumasi Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA) has donated seven motorbikes, and drums to the Ahafo Ano South West and Oforikrom Constituencies in the Ashanti Region.



The gesture is aimed at supporting the activities of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the constituencies and the Region.



It was also to ensure that the constituencies work efficiently to retain both President Akufo-Addo and the respective MPs in the upcoming December 7, 2020 elections.



Mr. Johnson Adu Dr. Emmanuel Marfo the Members of Parliament for the two constituencies received the items.





