Director-General of GHS calls for support for awards scheme

Health News of Thursday, 30 March 2023

Source: GNA

Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, the Director-General (DG) of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), has called for sponsorship packages from individuals and organisations to support the novel Excellence Awards Scheme.



The award scheme, initiated by the GHS, is intended to acknowledge and reward individual staff across the country for their contributions towards the achievement of Universal Health Coverage by 2023.



“We entreat all persons living in Ghana to help us celebrate and reward deserving staff in our communities, districts, and regions to encourage and motivate them.



“We are by this appealing for sponsorship packages from individuals and organisations, and we thank you in advance for your benevolence,” Dr. Kuma-Aboagye said in a speech read on his behalf at the 2022 annual health performance review meeting in Bolgatanga.



The meeting was on the theme: “The role of quality data in improving service delivery outcomes,” and brought together Municipal and District Directors of the Service, Non-Governmental Organisations in Health, and other stakeholders within and outside the Region.



Dr. Kuma-Aboagye said performance reviews were organised by the GHS to demonstrate the willingness to account to stakeholders and strategize to improve on quality service delivery in subsequent years.



He said the Service was proud of its staff as they stood gallantly and worked amid all constraints to ensure essential health service delivery across the country.



“I am proud of all the hardworking GHS staff who strive day and night, wade through rivers and lakes, climb hills and walk endless miles in the sun, just to ensure good quality health care is provided to the good people of Ghana.



“I doff off my hat to you all. I congratulate all our workers and managers for their commitment and dedication to delivering on the mandate of the Ghana Health Service,” Dr. Kuma-Aboagye said.



On the theme of the review meeting, the Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu, noted that the theme was highly appropriate, instructive, and timely, considering the growing public concerns about the handling of patients’ data and its associated challenges.



He said health was a most treasured asset and review meetings created the platform for peer review and raised staff commitment and dedication to respond to the needs of the people for whom they were trained to care for.



“The health profession is a calling, hence requires staff to pay a lot of attention to details in taking and processing patients’ records and complaints at all levels.



“Unfortunately, some health practitioners perceive the profession as an enterprise for profit making which should not be the case. Our health practitioners must exhibit care, compassion, and diligence at all times,” he advised.



Dr. Emmanuel Kofi Dzotsi, the Upper East Regional Director of the GHS, called on stakeholders, health partners, Non-Governmental Organisations, and members of the public to support health service delivery in the Region.



He acknowledged the “timely intervention” of the Japan International Co-operation Agency, which donated 50 tricycle ambulances to enhance neonatal and maternal health services in the region.