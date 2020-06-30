General News of Tuesday, 30 June 2020

Directing Domelovo to go on leave an abuse of power, authoritarianism – Group

Auditor-General Daniel Yaw Domelevo

A group known as the Dynamic Youth Movement of Ghana has described President Akufo-Addo’s directive asking the Auditor-General Daniel Domelovo to proceed on his accumulated leave an abuse of power and a show of authoritarianism.



The President on Monday, June 30, directed Auditor-General, Daniel Domelovo, to proceed on leave effective Wednesday, July 1.



A statement by Communications Director at the Jubilee House, Eugene Arhin, stated that Mr Domelovo must take his accumulated leave of 123 working days.



However, the DYMOG thinks Mr. Daniel Domelevo has displayed sterling performance in the discharge of his duties as Auditor-General and all well-meaning anti-corruption crusaders including DYMOG recognize his peerless contribution and must continue work.



The group in a release made available to starrfm.com.gh reacting to the president’s directive said “It’s regrettable that ‘Precedence’, was the principal decision making factor for this move by the President. It is largely expected that other more compelling reasons such as moral misconduct or incompetence would have informed directives of this nature.”



The statement added “the President’s meddling in disagreements between the Auditor-General and his Board Chairman portrays the measure of value he places on the unimpeachable work of Mr. Daniel Domelevo. We consider the directive to Mr. Daniel Domelevo to proceed on accumulated leave, an affront to the anti-corruption community and a well-calculated derailment to the much-needed agenda to exterminate corruption within our public sector.”



“The President has incessantly spoken about his quest to fight corruption in Ghana. It’s therefore counter-intuitive that the President will let go of Mr. Domelevo who has demonstrated beyond a reasonable doubt his abhorrence for corruption. Without ambiguity, we at the Dynamic Youth Movement of Ghana find this move by the President a case of complete abuse of power and her ugly sister authoritarianism,” it ended.

