Digicraft Company Limited supports Dzorwulu Special School

General News of Monday, 23 January 2023

Source: Robert Agyare, Contributor

Digicraft Company Limited, an advertising and marketing agency in Ghana, has donated items worth thousands of Ghana Cedis to the Dzorwulu Special School in Accra.



The items donated include bags of rice, cooking oil, boxes of noodles (Indomie), assorted drinks, water, toiletries, and provisions.



The donation which is a part of the company’s corporate social responsibility activities was done on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at the school’s premises.



According to the Chief Operating Officer of Digicraft, Kwasi K. Danso-Misa, the donation is part of the company’s commitment to give back to society.



"Every year, we choose people to support, donate to them, and spend time with them. This year, our team identified the Dzorwulu Special School as a school that will require this type of assistance, so we are here today to support and to let you know that you’re doing an excellent job in caring for these kids,” Mr Danso-Misa said.



He added that the company will continue to support the poor and needy through its CSR programs.



Receiving the items on behalf of the school, the headmaster, Mr. Frederick Tetteh, expressed gratitude for the act of kindness.



He prayed for the company to expand and used the occasion to solicit assistance from other institutions.

“We are grateful for this kind gesture from Digicraft. We cannot overemphasise how donations like this are crucial in taking care of these students, who are like this through no fault of their own. We accept this generous donation with gratitude and promise to put it to good use."



Digicraft is a marketing company that specializes in creatively and cost effectively positioning products and services.