Did you think Akufo-Addo was going to sell his wife’s utensils, clothes to offset freebies? – Asare-Bediako to Ghanaians

Some Ghanaians, have since Friday, March 12, 2021, been venting their spleen at the government over what they consider to be a deception by the Akufo-Addo administration.



The introduction of the Covid-19 Health levy which according to Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah is meant to settle the debt created by the reliefs has incensed some Ghanaians who accuse the government of not being candid with them.



But amid the hue and cry about the new levy, Gordon Asare-Bediako, the Public Relations Officer of the State Housing Company has hit back at Ghanaians for criticising the government.



In a post on Facebook, Asare-Bediako questioned how Ghanaians expected the government to offset the cost of the relief items they enjoyed at the peak of the Covid period.



“So did people really think, President Akufo-Addo was going to sell the durable cooking utensils or the kaba and slit and duku of Mama Rebecca to offset the cost of the freebies? Ei saaa? Boi, ” he posted on Facebook.



The post triggered loads of angry reactions with some social media users berating him for being insensitive to the plight of the Ghanaian.



The backlash forced him to delete the post and subsequently apologise but this move did little to appease some of his followers.



He explained that he was misunderstood and did not intend to be arrogant or insensitive. “I’ve received numerous calls and messages from well-wishers here about a post on the new taxes. It seems I was misunderstood so I’ve pulled it down and apologise to whoever might have been hurt by it.



“I didn’t mean to sound arrogant or insult the sensibilities of well-meaning Ghanaians,” parts of his statement read.







