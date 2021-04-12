Did you expect Bagbin to appoint his opponents? – Asiedu Nketia hits back at Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

General News of Monday, 12 April 2021

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress has responded to allegations made against the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, by Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.



Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu in a Joy News interview accused Bagbin of turning Parliament into an enclave with his appointment of six known members of the NDC, including Asiedu Nketia.



Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu was worried Parliament could suffer some integrity damages with the appointment of Asiedu Nketia.



But Asiedu Nketia has fired back at Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, explaining it is within the powers of the Speaker to appoint the persons he would work with.



He argues on the same platform that there is nothing wrong with Bagbin selecting NDC members, as his appointees must be people he shares the same ideologies with.



“Before Speaker Bagbin came, what was Parliament? Was it [not] an enclave of NPP? Because the former Speaker was NPP and all the former MPs who should be on the Parliamentary Board were all from NPP leadership.



“I do not want to believe that the workers or the advisors at the time were from CPP. So if they were all NPP at the time and now you have another Speaker, I am wondering if Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu was expecting [Speaker] Bagbin to appoint his opponents to advise him,” he stated.



Asiedu Nketia suggested it is hypocritical on the part of Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu to question his appointment when the President used the same process in the selection of the Council of State members.



He demanded consistency from the Suame MP and urged him not to shift the goalposts to suit himself.



“I am worried about people who cannot use parity of reasoning; when something suits them they argue in a certain way. They can argue that this paper is white, then the next day the same people will be arguing that this paper is black or blue.



“That is not the way to build credibility,” he said categorically.



