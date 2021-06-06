Did TB Joshua predict his death in his 58th birthday message?

General News of Sunday, 6 June 2021

‘June 12 is around the corner’ is how upbeat popular televangelist TB Joshua was ahead of his 58th birthday.



But exactly a week before this milestone, the founder of The Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) passed away.



He is said to have died shortly after a church programme.



The concluding line of his birthday message sounded poignant.



“Therefore, let us dedicate this day to prayer and fasting. Don’t forget the needy. By the grace of God, more birthdays are ahead. God bless you! Emmanuel. Jesus is Lord! Happy Birthday!”



Watch him below:



