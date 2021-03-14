Politics of Sunday, 14 March 2021

Did Mahama need ‘leaves’ to develop Ghana? – Kwakye Ofosu slams govt

Former Deputy Information Minister Felix Kwakye Ofosu has questioned the New Patriotic Party government led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for seeking to justify the necessity of their introduction of new taxes when they heavily criticized John Dramani Mahama over same.



According to Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the NPP told the people of Ghana they were moving the country “from taxation to a production economy”, wondering why the U-turn with the introduction of 9 new taxes. He asked whether they thought John Mahama needed “leaves” to develop Ghana.



To him, he is shocked that a leader like Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who described taxes introduced by John Dramani Mahama as nuisance taxes is now introducing several other tax regimes into the system with the claim that the money is needed to finance development.



He noted that currently, the government regardless of the resources made available during the wake of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic squandered all the funds on campaigning to be retained but Ghanaians are going to bear the brunt of their recklessness.



“After squandering the billions received in the wake of the pandemic on re-election,the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government has resorted to the imposition of killer taxes on the already suffering populace.



They claim the money is needed to finance development.As for President Mahama,he needed leaves to finance development so they complained about taxation in opposition,” he said in a post on Facebook.



The Government of Ghana has introduced new taxes in order to generate money to fund the development of the country.



The new tax regimes include Covid-19 Health Levy, Road Toll increase. Gaming Tax, Sanitation and pollution Levy(Bola Tax) 1% Increase in NHILG. 1% increase in Vat flat rate, ESLA increase-Additional burden on motorists and food prices, Financial sector clean up Levy 5%- The banks are surely passing this on as bank charges to the consumer.