Did JM tell you he’ll change Naana if he runs again? - Asiedu Nketia asks Adom-Otchere

Politics of Monday, 12 April 2021

Source: Class FM

The General Secretary of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has described as “disingenuous” and “funny”, certain flag bearer and running mate pairings speculated by Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana host Paul Adom-Otchere.



Mr. Adom Otchere suggested that should former President Mahama decide to run for the biggest opposition party’s flag bearer slot again, he would drop Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang.



But reacting to such comments, the NDC General Secretary said:



“I saw one television person trying to do analyses and putting pairs together and I saw I was paired with [former] President Mahama”.



“They are all disingenuous ways of sowing seeds of discord within our party”, Mr Asiedu Nketia added.



He, thus, charged at Paul Adom-Otchere, saying: “If he chooses to do that analyses, he should come out and say that this is coming from his own hallucinations”.



“It’s not coming from anybody within the NDC”, the member of the Parliamentary Service Board added.



“So, I am using this media to advise all our party’s rank and file, to ignore those suggestions and sill have trust in our well-established systems of choosing our flag bearer and our running mate”, Mr Asiedu Nketia urged.



In his view, “what makes his [Adom-Otchere’s] analyses funny was that before the 2020 elections, you all know that my name was being mentioned, other names were being mentioned for possible running mate and so on”.



“The same Paul Adom-Otchere remarked that I was not fit for anything at all. So what has changed for him now to come and try to sow seeds of discord [in the NDC]?”



“Why? In 2020, didn’t [former] President Mahama go with a running mate? And has [former] President Mahama told anybody that in case he decides to go and wins the election, he wants to change his running mate?” Mr Asiedu Nketia asked.



“In all that analyses, where did Paul Adom-Otchere put Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang and where did Adom-Otchere put Prof Alabi?”



He observed that: “After the election, there have been several attempts to malign Prof Opoku-Agyemang and Prof Alabi”.



“I remarked in one of our meetings that the way I’m seeing people intentionally targeting people within our party, I am tempted to believe that if you’re not a professor, then you are immune from attack; that’s why they are not coming after me. So, I told Prof Awhoi that after Prof Jane and Prof Alabi, they’ll move to Prof Awhoi and then to Prof Botchwey”.



“It suggests some subtle attempt to just malign people unnecessarily within our party and cause people to be fighting each other. If that is his agenda, tell him the NDC will not swallow that bait”, Mr Asiedu Nketia noted.