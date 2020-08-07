General News of Friday, 7 August 2020

Did Akufo-Addo commission a 5,000-seater Cathedral only to become a ‘church persecutor’?

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

He made a promise, took steps to construct a 5,000-seater interdenominational cathedral with a baptistery, a music school, an art gallery, and a Bible museum.



A promise which booked him a free ticket to becoming a friend of the church and most pastors.



A president after God’s own heart it seemed. Ghana’s “King Solomon” maybe? And the stone! that particular stone used to “sanctify” the church was imported from Israel.



Yes, the very one Israel's Ambassador to Ghana, Shani Cooper presented to him (Akufo-Addo) at the sod-cutting ceremony held on March 6, 2020, in Accra during the laying of the foundation.



Let’s not forget the criticisms, the protests, serious backlashes, lawsuit threats et all.



All in efforts to stop the construction of the National Cathedral but “King Solomon Akufo-Addo” persisted.



"Through Christ who strengthens us, the National Cathedral will be built to the glory and honour of God. Amen!.... since gaining our freedom from the colonial power sixty-three years ago on the 6th of March 1957, Ghana has so far been speared civil war, famine, and epidemics



“We are certainly no better than the other nations in our neighborhood who have been confronted with these challenges. I believe it is by the grace of God that we have been preserved and sustained. The construction of the Cathedral will be an act of thanksgiving to the Almighty for His Blessings, Grace, Favour and Mercies on our nation," These were his words.



He was hailed by all the big men of God for his “thoughtfulness” and “resilience”



And oh, the fact that he chose the church earned him more marks from these men of God.



To the pastors, he demonstrated the conduct of a devout Christian with impeccable standards.



“Somebody was asking me the other day: ‘Why are you so passionate about this National Cathedral?’ And I looked at them, and it was a believer asking me. And I said to them: ‘I’ve been here for a while, never have I seen any president say: ‘We came into office and I want to build a National Cathedral to the name of the Lord’. And hear me; at least, it is one thing he [the president] cannot will to his kids or his immediate family.



At least, it’s something somebody is determined to do for the benefit of the name of the Lord and for the benefit of others and humanity, and not for himself," One of the pastors, ArchBishop Duncan Williams said.



'I thank the President for offering Christians in Ghana the opportunity to unite and help in the efforts to build the nation and not forgetting his Christian heritage.' Rev Lawrence Tetteh said.



Then fast forward, a recent day Babylonian known as coronavirus emerged. The construction of the Cathedral came to a halt and dreams of getting the magnificent chapel started stalling, dashing away even.



Not only that, but the gates of churches were also shut to prevent regular activities due to the social distancing protocols Livelihoods were affected.



Some of these pastors were denied their daily bread and their churches began to ‘sink’.



They couldn’t run the church, members (clients) stayed indoors and things were difficult.



Slowly other restrictions were eased a bit. Pubs were fully opened but churches were still closed.



Then just like the Israelites in the desert with Moses, they began to complain.



Now their once King Solomon is seemingly becoming “the President who persecuted the Church”.



And this is coming from 670 pastors across Ghana! (The Association of Pentecostal and Charismatic Clergy)



“one would have thought that any government that really seeks to develop this country will do so in tandem with the church,” “unfortunately, for almost 4 years, the church had faced stiff opposition from this government”.



“Never have we seen, in the history of Ghana, a government launch a sustained campaign and attack on the body of Christ”, the statement said, explaining: “It would not be in error to call this a government-sponsored attack on the Church considering the fact that the vitriol started with a presidential staffer, then an NPP Member of Parliament and recently the NPP’s Ashanti regional chairman”. thier statement read.



Some of these pastors once hailed him.



It raises questions, among which is the question that begs to be answered; did Akufo-Addo commission a 5,000-seater Cathedral only to become a ‘church persecutor’?





