'Dictator' Asiedu Nketiah is worse than Hitler - Koku Anyidoho

General News of Friday, 27 January 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Samuel Koku Anyidoho, a former deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has waded into discussions surrounding the change of minority leadership in Parliament.



Koku Anyidoho speaking in an interview on Kumasi-based Hello FM criticized the National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia for not consulting anyone as far as the change in Parliament was concerned, describing him as a "dictator"



Background



A former deputy Minister of Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has been appointed as the Minority Leader, as a replacement for Haruna Iddrisu.



Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah has also been named as the new Deputy Minority Chief Whip.



Kwame Agbodza takes over as Chief Whip.



Ahmed Ibrahim, MP for Banda, has been maintained as the First Deputy Minority Chief Whip, while Comfort Doyo Cudjoe-Ghansah, MP for Ada, is the Second Deputy Minority Chief Whip.



This was contained in a letter to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, from the National Democratic Congress dated January 23, 2023.



