Diaspora Artist of the Year, Esther Okai bags her first nomination

Diasporia News of Monday, 17 April 2023

Source: iPrince

Esther Afia Okai, a USA-based Ghanaian Gospel musician, has just been nominated for the Diaspora Gospel Artist of the Year in the Lawson Herbal Ghana Music Awards Europe 2nd Edition. This is a significant achievement for Esther, who has been working hard to make a name for herself in the music industry.



Born and raised in Wiamoase, Ghana, Esther Okai developed a passion for music at a young age. Esther's love for music led her to pursue a career in the industry, and she began singing in church choirs and performing at local events.



In 1996, Esther moved to the United States to further her education. She continued to pursue her passion for music, and in 2021, she released her debut single, “Y”edu Nkoaa” (Christ Alone) featuring the late Paul Jnr. The song was well-received and established Esther as a promising gospel artist.



Since then, Esther has released several other songs, including “Onyame Otease” (Living God) featuring Kwame Owusu Ansah, “Mmrane Se No” (He is worthy of Adoration), Powerful God and Holy Spirit I Surrender All To You featuring Lugano Isaiah from Tanzania on both english songs. Her music has been praised for its uplifting and inspirational messages, and Esther has gained a growing following of fans who appreciate her unique sound and message.



Esther's nomination for the diaspora Gospel Artist of the Year in the Lawson Herbal Ghana Music Awards Europe 2nd Edition is a testament to her hard work and dedication. The award recognizes the achievements of Ghanaian musicians who are based outside of Ghana, and Esther's nomination is a significant honor.



In a statement, Esther expressed her gratitude for the nomination and thanked her fans for their support.



"I am honored to be nominated for the Diaspora Gospel Artist of the Year in the Lawson Herbal Ghana Music Awards Europe 2nd Edition. I want to thank my fans for their support and encouragement, and I look forward to continuing to make music that inspires and uplifts people", she said.



Esther's nomination is a reminder of the talent and dedication of Ghanaian musicians both in Ghana and abroad. As Esther continues to pursue her career in music, she serves as an inspiration to others who are following their dreams and working hard to achieve their goals.



