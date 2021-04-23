Diana Asonaba Dapaah: See full profile of woman appointed Deputy Attorney General

General News of Friday, 23 April 2021

Source: My News GH

The President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has today released the list of persons to occupy various Deputy Ministerial portfolios.



Diana Asonaba Dapaah has been nominated by the President of Ghana as one of the two Deputies for the Office Of Attorney General and Minister of Justice.



She comes in at a time there is a clarion call for reformation of the Attorney General’s Department and better working Services.



The law Lecturer is expected to bring her experience to bear to support Ghana youngest Attorney General Godfred Dame make the Ministry competitive and attractive.



Diana Asonaba Dapaah who has been called to the New York and Ghana Bar was born to the late Benjamin Asonaba Dapaah and Mrs. Rosemary Dapaah at Dichemso in the Ashanti Region but was raised at Patasi Estate in the Nhyiaeso constituency.



Her late father Benjamin Asonaba Dapaah was a Member of the Council of State (2001-2009) and a founding member of the NPP.



Apart from his duties as a Council of State Member, he was a member of the Council of Elders in the Ashanti Region and chaired the Ashanti NPP’s dispute resolution committees in resolving disputes in the party and was also a founding member of NPP France.



Diana Asonaba Dapaah an academic who is a lecturer at the GIMPA Law Faculty is currently pursuing a PhD at the University of Cape Town in the area of business-related human rights and the Sustainable Development Goals.



Diana Asonaba Dapaah has worked as the Research Assistant to former Chief Justice Georgina Wood, writing researched opinions to facilitate Her Ladyship’s judgment. Drafting speeches for the former CJ.



She was also the Personal and Research Assistant to Nene Amegatcher then as GBA President and now as Supreme Court Judge. While working for Nene Amegatcher, Diana Asonaba Dapaah was responsible for Drafting speeches for the then GBA President, Writing researched opinions to facilitate His Lordship’s judgments.



Also, she is a Senior Associate, Sam Okudzeto and Associates with over 10 years of practice experience.



