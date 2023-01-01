Diana Asamoah’s facial expression as Efia Odo performs her song

General News of Sunday, 1 January 2023

Efia Odo might have triggered the nerves of Evangelist Diana Asamoah with her sexually suggestive moves on live TV.



At the ‘UTV Day with the Stars’ event on January 1, 2023, Efia Odo was asked to give a freestyle of her newly released song, ‘Getting the Bag’, and the manner in which she performed the song seemed to have infuriated the gospel singer.



Diana Asamoah couldn’t hide her emotions as she was caught on cameras rolling her eyes and staring at Efia Odo.



She had an expression of anger and a sitting posture which looked as though she was ‘ready to fight’.



Out of the four panelists including Akrobeto, Big Akwes, and Bediide, who were hosting the ‘Newspaper Review’, Diana Asamoah appeared to be the only displeased one when Efia Odo put up the show.



Meanwhile, Efia Odo’s new single has stirred mixed reactions on social media.



Excerpts of the video which capture the socialite displaying erotic moves in a dark sultry ambiance have sparked wild reactions on social media, thereby skyrocketing her to the top of Twitter trends.



Reactions to Efia Odo's song





Efia Odo should focus on clout chasing and beefing agenda boys, music isn’t her thing. Ndwom fon sei — Sharyf (@__Sharyf) January 1, 2023

Someone said If you can listen to Efia Odo’s song for just 10 seconds ,you can also bath with mortuary sponge.. eiii — Presdoo???????? (@Korsogyimi) January 1, 2023

efia odo, keep the music videos coming even if it’s just 70 minutes video with no sound i’m watching over and over again. ???? — STORMZY ????‍???? (@IngObeng25) January 1, 2023

You and I know Efia Odo’s new song is dope but because she’s coming to outshine Gyakie and Wendy Shay you’re thrashing it ahaha ???? ???? — Unruly King ???? (@unrulyking00) January 1, 2023

Some Ghana influencers be wicked pass especially them Abenkwan niggas ???????????? Efia Odo give you guys money make you hype her new song give am, You collect money finish, Hype the song you say the money small and the song serf no dey bee ???????????????? So why you boys for take the money?? — foes boy (@KO_Eagu) January 1, 2023

Efia Odo is the first female artist to release a song in 2023 put some respect on her name! — Advans (@MichaelAdvans) January 1, 2023

After listening to Efia Odo’s getting to the bag track,I think she should focus on her slay queen business. — Mr.AHENKORAH ????????‍♂️???????? (@MrAhenkorah_) January 1, 2023

Efia Odo has a multi purpose mouth and throat but singing isn't one of its capabilities. — Twilight (@the_marcoli_boy) January 1, 2023

I think Efia Odo’s time in music is dead and gone…the music career dey cast Charley!!???? — DEAR GOD????????❤️ (@mrlamar01) January 1, 2023

Efia Odo should respect herself and delete that song from the streaming platforms. What this? — Reagan JR???????? (@CashboyReagan) January 1, 2023

