Politics of Sunday, 14 February 2021

Source: My News GH

Devourers didn't know God had a plan for E.T Mensah – Koku Anyidoho

Suspended NDC member, Koku Anyidoho

Embattled Member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho has indirectly shamed the party who thought closing the doors of being a Member of Parliament for E.T Mensah was going to break him.



E.T Mensah after several years of leading the people of Ningo Prampram as their Member of Parliament lost to Sam George in 2016 in a fiercely contested primaries.



However, after several years, E.T Mensah who is a founding member of National Democratic Congress has bounced back to the political scene after he won the Council of State election by garnering 100% of the votes cast on the day.



Reacting to this, Koku Anyidoho, who has been suspended by the NDC said without mentioning NDC but was obviously referring to them said, “When the devourers who think they own the world closed the MP door on E.T. Mensah, little did they know that they were giving him the keys to open the doors to become a member of the Council of State. Who Jah bless; no evil man curse!”



He further indicated that his election is a testimony that Ghanaians are becoming more discerning.



“The election of Honourable ET Mensah to the Council of State by the People of Greater Accra is a strong testimony to the fact that the Mindset Transformation Revolution, is beginning to sit well with Ghanaians. Ghana First.”