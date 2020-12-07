General News of Monday, 7 December 2020

Development is not only measured by infrastructure but freedom - CPP

Onsy Nkrumah, First Vice Chairman of the Convention People’s Party

The development of a nation is not only measured by the provision of infrastructure but also the protection of the freedom and liberties of the citizenry.



A statement signed by Mr Onsy Nkrumah, the First Vice Chairman of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) and copied the Ghana News Agency, said Ghana must follow the tenets of the democracy it employed from the culture of the Greeks, which stipulated that liberty, freedom and nation were supreme and must be upheld in sanctity above individual interests.



“I want to appeal to the President of Ghana as the chief custodian of the peace and stability of our country to do the best in his mandate to ensure free, fair and transparent elections on December 7, 2020,” it added.



It advised all contestants in the elections to uphold the freedom and liberty of the people to ensure peace, adding that that made one a true statesman.



The statement said elections that were flawed and won with brute force made the winner a villain and dishonourable and not a hero.



It appealed to the security agencies to demonstrate their patriotism and loyalty to Ghana by acting on their mandate to protect all Ghanaians without discrimination.



“It is their duty to deal with trouble makers and agents of provocation and intimidation, to ensure a peaceful environment for the country to have free, fair and transparent elections for the survival of democracy in Ghana,” the statement said.



It urged the electorate to go out in their numbers to vote for CPP as its next government as it had proven to be a government of the people, by the people and for the people.





