General News of Monday, 30 November 2020

Source: GNA

Develop right ethical standards, behaviours for organisational growth - Andani

Alhassan Andani, Former Managing Director, Stanbic Bank Ghana

Alhassan Andani, Former Managing Director of Stanbic Bank Ghana, has advised professional administrators and management consultants to continue to uphold the right ethical conduct and behaviour to drive organisational growth.



"You are the 'engine' to organisational growth strategy, as such your continued commitment to the right ethical standards and culture is critical to the growth of your organisations and societies, " he said.



Mr Andani was speaking at the Chartered Institute of Administrators and Management Consultants – Ghana's (CIAMC) 40th National Mandatory Continuing Professional Education and 19th Graduation and Induction ceremony in Accra.



The event is on the theme: Enhancing Professional Practice through Branding, Ethical Discipline, and Networking."



The CIAMC is a professional body of administrators and management consultants, established in 2001.



Speaking on the topic, “Ethics Issues in Administration and Consultancy Practice", Mr Andani said the right ethical standards and culture were developed through conscious effort of the attitudes and service delivery.



“In every organisation or society, it is the right culture, underpinned by conscious behavior and practice, which drives the strategy for its growth. Ethics is the conscious effort and decisions you make for yourself and others,” he said.



Mr Paul Kwatei Hammond, Board Chairman of CIAMC, said the Institute was edging close to achieving a Presidential Charter.



He said so far preparations were far underway with the National Accreditation Board and Parliament, saying, "very soon we will be receiving a Presidential Charter as a professional body."



He said the Charter would enhance their recognition, give them leverage for lobbying and put trust in their service as Administrators and Management consultants which in turn would promote their career growth.



He said the Institute’s programmes were designed to raise standards of professional practice in support of better business performance.



“CIAMC provides a development path for individuals, and a recognised qualification and award route, which form the foundation for some professional qualifications including the Chartered Professional Administrator (ChPA) and the Chartered Management Consultant (CMC) awards,” he added.



In all, 110 professionals were inducted into five categories; 30 into professional fellows, three licensees in CMC and ChPA, 22 licenses in CMC, 58 licensees in ChPA, and two graduating students.





