Regional News of Friday, 26 February 2021

Source: GNA

Develop programmes to promote proper nurturing and upbringing of children

Stakeholders in the protection of children, have been tasked to scale up measures that promoted the holistic development of the child.



Nana Opoku Ababio, Assistant Ashanti Regional Coordinating Director, said although there were efforts at improving the welfare of children, there was the need for more actions to help children live healthy and free lives.



“As champions of child protection, you need to re-examine, reshape, reorganize and restructure approaches as well as developing programmes to promote proper nurturing and upbringing of the children,” he stated.



Speaking at a Regional Child Protection Committee (RCPC) meeting in Kumasi, Nana Ababio called for a multi-sectorial approach and intensified education on the Children Act, the dos and don’ts, at market places, churches, media platforms and other public places.



It was organized by the Department of Children under the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection with support from UNICEF.



The meeting was attended by officials from Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), development partners who are responsible for lobbying and advocating for child protection issues and interventions.



The Committee members are responsible for sharing information and disseminating data, studies and research on child protection, influencing and making recommendations for policy development and reviews.



The meeting was also used to introduce new RCPC members into the reconstituted Committee.



Participants were taken through the objectives of the Child and Family Welfare Policy (CFWP) and the Justice for Children Policy (JCP) as well as the new reporting application.



Nana Ababio commended members of the reconstituted RCPC in Ashanti and tasked new members to work hand-in-hand with other members for child welfare and progress.



Mr Stephen Ofosu, Ashanti Regional Director of the Department of Children, elaborating on the CFWP, indicated that it recognized a child as an integral part of the family and that a child’s welfare could not be separated from that of the family.



It is also concerned with all activities, services and norms which supported the child in the context of family setting.



Mr Ofosu said the child protection system, which was part of child and family on one part, included additional functions such as the overarching legal framework and the education and health systems.



