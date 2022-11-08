Develop positive mindsets and stay focused - Dr. Kingsley Agyemang urges youth

Regional News of Tuesday, 8 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Chief Executive Officer of the Scholarship Secretariat, Dr. Kingsley Agyemang, has urged students to develop positive mindsets towards their futures.



Speaking to some students during the maiden edition of Time with Kingsley Agyemang Series, he explained that how they think reflects in their outputs.



“Therefore, if you put fear in the mind, you exhibit fear. If you put positivity in the mind, you exhibit positivity. Everything starts and ends with the mindset. What you feed your mind with is very, very important,” he said.



The series is aimed at mentoring students of all Senior High schools (SHS) in the Abuakwa South District.



Climaxed on Sunday, November 6, 2022, six high schools, including Abuakwa State College, Apedwa Senior High, Kibi Senior High/Technical , Akyem Asafo Senior High , St Stephens Senior High and Kibi Technical School, had a thought-provoking time with resource persons from diverse backgrounds.



Dr. Agyemang underscored the need to empower the youth through nurturing, for the development of Ghana in the future.



He urged the students to take their studies seriously to enable them take up the leadership mantle of the country in the future.



The encounter also aimed at helping students build confidence, shape characters and raise their aspirations through such avenues as mentoring and coaching seminars.







Some of the notable personalities who showed up to mentor the students were Dr. Benedicta Naa Suma Nii Laryeafio (medical doctor), Dr Fred Appoh (CEO of REAMC Engineering Consult Ltd, UK), Dr Stella Agyemang Duah (Research Scientist, Ghana Atomic Energy Commission), Mr Kwabena Ampofo Appiah (MD, State Housing Company), Mr Kwame Prempeh (Deputy CEO, Public Procurement Authority), and Dr. Eric Ashalley (Nanoscience and Technology Research Scientist, CSIR-IIR).



The rest were Mr. Kofi Asenso (Procurement and Supply Chain Professional), Amma Frimponmaa Esq. (MD, SIC Savings and Loans), Mr Kojo Yankah, (Head, CEO’s office, Ghana Integrated Aluminium Development Corporation), Dr Gifty Oware (Deputy Executive Director, National Service Secretariat), Mr Ekow Essuman (Legal Counsel to the President of the Republic of Ghana), Kwadwo Baah Agyemang (CEO, Ghana Digital Centre), and Mr Kofi Nkansah Ofosu (CEO-NEIP).



AE/FNOQ