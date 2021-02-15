General News of Monday, 15 February 2021

Source: 3 News

Develop care culture in the police to deal with suicide - Expert

File photo: The association has called for an evaluation of police personnel and their soundness

Executive Member of the Ghana Psychology Association, Dr. Richmond Acquah-Coleman said it has become imperative for the police service to do an evaluation of police personnel and their soundness.



According to him, the police would require a care culture within its ranks to be able to deal with the root cause of suicide.



A third police officer on Sunday allegedly shot himself at Tema. Deputy Superintendent of Police DSP Divine Asiam, an Officer with the Legal Prosecutions Unit in Ashaiman who was found with a gunshot wound at his residence died shortly after his arrival at the hospital.



This is the third incident barely two weeks after a similar incident was reported at Jomoro in the Western Region and another Junior Officer in Accra. Both were alleged to have committed suicide.



According to Dr. Richmond Acquah-Coleman, who spoke on the 3FM Sunrise Morning Show, Monday described the recurrent of the event as worrying “The perception of police is that they need to have people who are strong to carry out their duties so when it happens that way and they are going through difficulties they find it difficult to speak up. It cuts across because junior members, senior members are committing suicide it means there could be something about their jobs. It could also be something within their families so it is important that they do a psychological assessment,” he pointed out.



Meanwhile, the police have admitted they lack enough psychologists to help them carry out the arduous task of assessing the mental state of its members.



According to Dr. Acquah-Coleman, they can rely on the Psychology Association to help them deal with the problem.



He, however, regretted the police administration was yet to reach out to them contrary to the police’s earlier promise to do so.