Develop capacity while in school – CEO urges students

Regional News of Thursday, 16 March 2023

Source: GNA

Yvonne Dzotsi, Founder and CEO of Think3ice LBG, an NGO fighting for social parity, has challenged tertiary students to widen their scope and learn new skills to set them apart from their contemporaries.



She noted that the modern job market which demanded special abilities was extremely competitive and therefore, it was not ideal for students to graduate before they obtained the necessary hard and soft skills.



“You can attain various skills online and by attending workshops. Employers are not looking for certificates now; that is old school.



“There are millions of students who are just as intelligent as you are and some even more. But what is going to make you stand out is the skill you have,” she advised.



Yvonne Dzotsi was addressing a forum at the second edition of the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) Engagement Series of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) School of Business on the theme: “Skills for Jobs, Skills for Development”.



The initiative which was introduced last year brings CEOs and other top management of corporate entities including professional bodies to discuss issues of relevance to the training and development of students.



It is an integral part of the school’s agenda to equip students with the relevant skills needed for the 21st-Century industry.



Narrating her experience, she noted that developing new skills could lead people into their true profession and help them find their purpose.



She said while it was significant to acquire spreadsheet and other data-related skills as business students for instance, it was also important to build their communication, team building, teamwork, presentational, human relations skills, and time management.



“It gives you confidence. There is nothing better than knowing you know a better way of doing things, and so this is the time to get the skills,” she noted.



The Think3ice LBG CEO expressed disquiet over Ghanaian media narratives which painted “a negative image” of education and the quality of human resources in Ghana to the Western world.



Contrary to such narratives, she said students and labour in Ghana were extremely intelligent and skillful and must be projected in a positive light.



Prof John Gatsi, the Dean of the UCC School of Business indicated that the programme was designed to develop the skills of students and build their capacity for the job market.



He added that the school also placed a premium on internships to give students real work experiences and therefore appealed to industry stakeholders to support the school with internship opportunities for the students to sharpen their skills in their fields of endeavour.