General News of Saturday, 26 December 2020

Source: My News GH

Determination, discipline and hard work will get the Youth jobs – Akufo-Addo

play videoPresident Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Ghanaian youth particularly the teeming unemployed must be disciplined and determined to safeguard them in getting jobs.



“And we are seeing the transformation of the Ghanaian economy which will bring in its wake, jobs for our youth in our nation. We are not there yet, but there is now a much greater belief that with discipline, determination and hard work, we will make It.”, President, Nana Akufo-Addo has said.



He used his Christmas message to urge the citizenry to remain hardworking and discipline to propel the country despite the setback caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.



According to the President, “our economy is rebounding at a much faster rate than originally anticipated. We are ensuring that the basic elements of social justice that is wide access to quality education and good healthcare are being met. Food is affordable and it is in abundance in the markets,”.



“I wish you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. May the Christmas season bring you joy and the New Year usher a new era of blessing and growth and for everyone you hold dear.”



“Our nation is united and at peace. We continue to be a beacon of democracy on the continent having conducted even in the midst of the pandemic a transparent, free, fair, credible and safe general election which have been recognized by both local and international observers.



While advising Ghanaians to use the season to reaffirm their faith, hope and trust in God and Jesus Christ, he noted: “We in Ghana have good reason to be thankful to Almighty God for how far he has brought us.”









Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.