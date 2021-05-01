Detectives asked to put Ghana first

Regional News of Saturday, 1 May 2021

Source: GNA

Commissioner of Police (COP) Mr Isaac Ken Yeboah, Director-General, CID, has advised detectives at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service (GPS) to discharge their duties without fear or favour, putting Ghana’s interest ahead of personal gain.



“Criminals will try to influence you to compromise your integrity and professional ethics, but I urge you to remain resolute and incorruptible. Put Ghana First! Discharge your duties with all honesty, integrity, and compassion. Your success depends on the trust citizens place in you.



“Remain professional and be committed to the highest level of standards. Remember to serve your clients with courage and honour to leave a positive impression of you in their memory, which will also enhance the image of the Service,” he said.



COP Yeboah gave the advice on Friday at the closing ceremony of the Detective Training Course 1/2021 held at the Detective Training Academy (DTA) in Accra.



The 83 participants (59 males and 24 females) of the eight-week course were drawn from the CID, Military Police, Defense Intelligence, Ghana Prisons Service, National Intelligence Bureau, Ghana Customs Excise and Preventive Service, Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), and National Cadet Corps of Ghana.



The Course offered subjects such as Criminal Investigation, Criminal Law, Criminal Procedure, Crime Scene Management, Law of Evidence, and Intelligence gathering.



In addition, participants were taught rudiments of investigating evolving crimes such as Cyber Crime, Human trafficking, Money Laundering, Domestic Violence, and issues relating to Human Rights in the investigation.



The Director-General said the world was currently in an era where crime and criminal activities had taken on a more complex nature.



He said it was, therefore, incumbent upon all law enforcement agents to put in extra effort to detect crime, handle criminal cases, as well as understand the modus operandi of criminals to thwart their activities.



He said the job of a detective was complex and challenging both physically and mentally, therefore, they must be prepared to spend much time working with witnesses and criminals and deal with threatening scenarios, such as chasing armed robbers and transnational criminals like terrorists.



COP Yeboah said during instances where a detective attempted to either apprehend or escort a suspect, conflicts and physical injury could emanate, however, if Personnel followed proper procedures, risks could be minimized.



“There will be occasions when your patience will be stretched to its limit. In assisting crime victims, you have a duty to be caring, compassionate, and responsive by taking the report seriously, pursuing the offender, and updating the complainant of the development of the case.



“Detectives are called to serve in whatever capacities that we find ourselves. Spend quality time interviewing and interrogating suspects and witnesses, write good report and testify in court as expert witnesses. Never take action on emotions and always follow the path of truth,” he said.



The Director-General called on them to change the negative narratives about the Service and attitudes that had given the profession a bad name, adding that, disciplinary action would be taken against any person who misconducted himself or herself.



“As you go back to your districts, divisions and regions, be guided by the motto of this Training Academy: Integrity and Professionalism. The Service has no room for lazy detectives who do not take their work seriously. Desist from playing by your own rules, settling cases on your own without recourse to lay down procedures,” he said.



Superintendent Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Commandant of DTA, said the objective of the Course was to train personnel to effectively carry out a criminal investigation in a professional and ethical manner in accordance with law and other standard operating procedures.



She congratulated them for successfully completing the training and advice that they acted as agents of change in their respective organizations because Ghanaians would hold them accountable for all their actions and inactions.



All participants were issued certificates for completing the Course and some trainees received awards such as the Commandant’s Special Award and Best Conduct DTA Course 1/2021.



Detective Corporal Gabriel M. Gbedemah won the Overall Best Student award.



Some participants were presented with citations in honour of the Director-General of CID who also donated two air conditioners and metallic chairs to support the management of DTA.