Details of the 7 persons whose demise increased Ghana’s coronavirus deaths to 182

Ghana's case count is now 35,501

7 more persons in Ghana have succumbed to Coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 182, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced.



According to the statistics available on GHS website, 5 of the persons are from the Ashanti region while 2 are from the Greater Accra region. 5 are males; the other 2 are females.



While 3 had co-morbidities such as hypertension, diabetes, anemia and renal failure, the others had no underlining health conditions.



The ages are 60, 70, 67, 74, 49, 33 and 55.



Meanwhile, the cumulative figure of confirmed cases is 35,501 after 359 new cases were confirmed per the latest update.



“A total of 359 new cases were reported on July 28, 2020. These are samples that were taken from the period 16 to 27 July 2020… but reported from the lab on July 28,” stated the GHS.



According to GHS, 32,096 persons have recovered from the virus or have been discharged. Active cases now stand at 3,223.



Out of the 3,223 cases, 8 are critical, 4 on ventilator while 22 are severe.













