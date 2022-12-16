Details of how the penis of a 3-year-old boy was slashed by an alleged ritualist

General News of Friday, 16 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Two infant boys had a close shave with death although one of them, the 3-year-old, had his penis eventually cut off.



The other child, a 4-year-old, had the left-side of his chest bitten off, in what has been described as an act of alleged ritualism.



Sharing the accounts of what happened to their children in an interview on Angel TV, and monitored by GhanaWeb, they said the incident took place at Asante Akyem Praso in the Asante Akyem South Municipality of the Ashanti Region.



According to Abass Anane, the father of the 4-year-old boy, the news has since brought a lot of fear and panic to their community.



He explained that he heard the news while he was working on his farm and hurried home to investigate what had happened.



According to him, he got the information that his son had died and that part of his body had been cut off.



"I heard the news from my farm. They said someone had come to kill two children in Kwahu Praso and my son was a part. So they said my son's penis had been cut off and the other, his breast was bitten off.



"I was at the farm so I hurried to the house to find out. When I got home, it was true, but they weren't actually dead. But it was unclear what the person was planning to do with them. So, my son's breast was bitten, and Akwasi's penis was cut off, leaving blood oozing and his face and every other part of his body had injuries and was swollen,” he narrated.



Speaking further, Abbas was quick to add that this is not the first time that something similar has happened.



He indicated that recently, a similar thing happened, resulting in the deaths of the children involved.



On the other hand, the Adehyiehene of Asante Akyem Praso in the Asante Akyem South Municipality of the Ashanti Region, Nana Okyere, is appealing to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), COP Dr. George Akufo Dampare, to beef up security in the area to prevent future occurrences.



Watch the full video below:







AM/AE