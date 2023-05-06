Despite was the only friend with me when I went to pay my wife's bride price 32 years ago - Ofori Sarpong

General News of Saturday, 6 May 2023

Almost all Ghanaians are aware of the strong bond between two men who have become so fond of each other that they have now become family: Dr. Kwame Despite and Dr. Enerst Ofori Sapong.



For years, there was this perceived thought that the two were blood brothers, until the CEO of Special Ice, Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong, disclosed in 2021, that they are not.



Speaking at his 57th birthday celebration, Dr. Ofori Sarpong took the opportunity to appreciate the long-standing relationship with his friend, Kwame Despite.



For the first time, Dr Sarpong disclosed that Dr. Despite was the only friend who went with him, when he went to pay the bride price of his wife, some 32 years ago.



"It may interest you to know that, even many years ago, about 32 years ago, when I went to pay the bride price of my wife, he was the only friend that went with me. It shows how far we have come," he told the guests gathered at his birthday party.



He told the guests that the owner of Despite Media is the one who has made him who he is today.



"We all started as young businessmen and our talks together have brought both of us to this stage. We have travelled together, done a lot of things together, shared ideas, business ideas, and so many other things.



"I want to appreciate him, he is who I am today. He is the one who has supported me in many ways. I can't say it; both financially, motivationally, he's being an inspiration to me," he said in the video sighted by GhanaWeb.



The two have been friends for the best part of the last three decades and are joint owners of Best Point Savings and Loans, UTV, U2 salt, and many others.



The two are also prominent members of the East Legon Executive Business Club which comprises some of the most accomplished men residing in that part of the city.



Watch the video below:





