Despite not doing everything we intended, we have a message for 2024 – Bawumia

General News of Monday, 12 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has admitted that the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has not done everything right, as it intended to.



He, however, stressed that it does not mean that going into the 2024 general elections, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) does not have a message for the Ghanaian populace.



According to him, it has not been an easy political journey for the administration, but there is still so much hope.



“We have not had it all rosy and delivered everything that we set out to do from our day of initiation into office. But the setbacks notwithstanding, we have produced a solid track record of achievements,” he said.



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was speaking at the NPP International Women’s Conference in London on Saturday, June 10, 2023, when he made these comments, a report by 3news.com has said.



The vice president, who has picked up nomination forms to run for the presidential candidate of the ruling NPP, also spoke on number of achievements his government have chalked since they took over power in 2017.



He stressed the point that while the NPP has achieved a lot for Ghana, there is no doubt that it has also been troubled by some major challenges.



This, he added, has not stopped the government from continuing to work in the interest of the country and towards its progress.



“Ladies and Gentlemen, when you look at this tall list of achievements, one cannot but admit that they are monumental. Let nobody tell you that we don’t have a message for 2024.



“I must hasten to add that this does not mean we have done everything we intended to do or ought to have done. There is clearly a lot more to do and we will work hard to do more,” he added.



It would be recalled that recently, one of the candidates who is also contesting the presidential candidate slot of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan Kyerematen, said that the party did not have a definite message for the 2024 general elections.



Among the things the vice president listed said have been achievements of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government, are in areas of employment, education, health, agriculture, industries, security, energy and digitalisation.



He also stated that the government had made major inroads in improving the economy by getting every economic indicator far better than they inherited them from the John Dramani Mahama-National Democratic Congress administration.



This, he said, was a better situation until the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war struck.



He also highlighted other major sectors of growth, as well as gains they had made in the areas of the government’s flagship Free Senior High School programme, which he explained, has solved a generational problem of unequal access.



