Politics of Tuesday, 3 November 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Despite Media's Kwabena Marfo contests as Independent Parliamentary Candidate

Kwabena Marfo is an employee of Despite Media

Popular employee of Despite Media, Kwabena Marfo, is said to be actively campaigning in a bid to win the Cape Coast North Parliamentary seat as an Independent Candidate in the upcoming parliamentary elections.



According to the management of Despite Media, the situation is what has caused the absence of the hilarious voice of Kwabena Marfo from the airwaves in recent times.



“A lot of our followers on social media keep asking of the whereabouts of our brother Kwabena Marfo. Management has tasked me to announce that he is now an Independent parliamentary candidate contesting in the Cape Coast North Constituency. He is actively engaged in politics at the moment,” Akosua Ago Aboagye announced during the Tuesday, November 3, 2020 edition of Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abia morning show.



According to Akosua Aboagye, Kwabena Marfo will be number five on the ballot paper come December 7 and will be contesting alongside the incumbent MP and Deputy Minister of Works and Housing, Barbara Asher Ayisi and three others.



“This is information that management wants the public to know. So if you don’t hear from him during news hour that should account as the reason why,” Akosua Aboagye added.

