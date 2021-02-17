General News of Wednesday, 17 February 2021

Despite Media procuring coronavirus vaccines for staff – Afia Pokua reveals

Afia Pokuaa (Vim Lady) is a broadcast journalist with Despite Media

As Ghanaians eagerly await the arrival of the government’s procured COVID-19 vaccines in late March, it has emerged that management of Despite Media conglomerate have gone ahead to procure vaccines purposely for its staff.



This was revealed by Afia Pokua, an anchor and political show host at UTV in a Facebook post.



Her revelation was borne out of her resolve to dissuade perceptions that the management and staff of UTV have not been adhering to the safety protocols on the coronavirus.



Sammy Darko, a private legal practitioner had raised an argument to the effect which prompted a reaction from Afia Pokuaa.



She disclosed that the media has also been testing its staff and instituted other measures to prevent the spread of the virus within their premises.



“TheSammy Darko Counsel you keep refusing to hear me. We test as well. We are even procuring vaccines for the staff that will arrive soon. My point is we physically distance the guests in the studio so that droplets don't fall on any person.



“We have chlorine diffusers in the studio and spray the place every 6 hours. We have only news program that go live all other programs are recorded in other studios. My point is come by and pass your judgment after that compared to others places”.



She defended that staff and guests are made to go through sanitization process and also practice social distance.



"There are two hand washing machines at the entrance, a sanitising stand to sanitize your whole body before entering the building plus everyone wears a mask. I even wear double mask. It is only on tv that like CNN AND BBC, we do not wear mask because of sound issues therefore we have placed chlorine diffusers in each studio," she wrote.



