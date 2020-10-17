General News of Saturday, 17 October 2020

Despite Media apologises to Ibrahim Mahama over Owusu Bempah’s slanderous comments

Ibrahim Mahama, Businessman

Despite Media has apologised to businessman Ibrahim Mahama for allowing its platform to be used by Communications Director of the Ghana Gas Company Limited Ernest Owusu Bempah to defame him.



It comes after the court presided by Justice Georgina Mensah Datsa (High Court, Accra) last year delivered a judgement against Ernest Owusu Bempah and Despite Media.



The apology was rendered on all their platforms on Thursday, October 15, 2020, and Friday, October 16, 2020. Despite Media thanked Mr Ibrahim Mahama for waving the court fine on them and also for accepting their apology with the warning of go and sin no more.



With Ernest Owusu Bempah, execution of the full judgement has been entered against him to pay or honour all the reliefs pronounced against him including the monetary fine.



The CEO of Engineers and Planners, Mr Ibrahim Mahama, in 2018 sued the Communications Director of the Ghana National Gas Company, Ernest Owusu Bempah, along with the Despite Group of Companies – owners of private TV station UTV for defamation.



The court presided by Justice Georgina Mensah Datsa (High Court, Accra) in 2019, granted all the reliefs except the cost of GH¢2 million which the judge awarded GH¢300,000.



They have also been directed to publish a retraction and apology in the Daily Graphic and on the same platform, those defamatory words were used against the plaintiff.



They are also to remove the said defamatory material about the plaintiffs from all archives.



The judge also warned communicators who go on media platforms to malign innocent people to desist from such acts because that ll not be tolerated.



“Ernest Owusu Bempah by publishing those words directed at the person of Ibrahim Mahama, he has defamed him. I shall proceed to grant judgment in favour of the Plaintiff, Ibrahim Mahama. As we move towards next year’s election, we need to be guided,” Justice Georgina Datsa said in 2019 ruling.





