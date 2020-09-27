Politics of Sunday, 27 September 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Desperate for power NDC making ugly noises – Egyapa Mercer

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

Member of Parliament for Sekondi Constituency, Andrew Egyapa Mercer has said the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is ranting over the new voters roll because they foresee losing the December 7 election.



This comes after the flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama, during the week announced that the party wouldn’t accept any flawed results in the elections.



Speaking on Citi TV’s Big Issue show Saturday, the MP said: “I see the ugly noises that are being made as really a ravine of a desperate opposition that clearly sees that it is bound to lose an impending election because otherwise, I wonder why Mr. Mahama, the former president will threaten that they are not going to accept a flawed result”.



According to him, the anomalies found in the exhibition of the provisional register is nothing for anyone to worry about as it would be fixed by the EC.



He noted that the NDC, during their tenure of office in 2012, also witnessed the same problem while compiling a new voters register for the 2016 elections.



“In 2012, we held a new biometric register, the exhibition has held between the 1st and 10th of September…same election day of December 7, was there an issue then? So how is an exhibition held between 18th and 25th September with respect to an election that is still going to be held on the 7th of December 2020 an issue?”







Mr. Mercer was of the view the EC should rather be commended for successfully compiling and exhibiting a new voters’ register in a short period.



“I’m amazed about the posture of the NDC but you see, this kind of political posturing is not new at all. Indeed, if anybody expected that there were not going to be issues with the register that have been compiled and that no corrections and omissions would occasion the new register such that the exhibition would be seamless, I would have been surprised…”



“I think we should commend the Electoral Commission for successfully conducting a voters roll and…putting out an exhibition in September and assist them by calling on our supporters to go out there and verify their names…so that all the issues that have come up will be resolved”.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.