Desperate NPP presidential aspirants want to destroy me – Kennedy Agyapong cries

Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central

Controversial lawmaker for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong has lashed out at flagbearer aspirants within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who are working behind the scenes to destroy him.



According to him, these desperate people feel he is nursing a presidential ambition and want to ensure that it does not come to fruition by scuttling it with various schemes.



Though the maverick politician will not name who these people are in an interview he granted NET 2 TV on Thursday monitored by MyNewsGh.com, he insisted that they just bent on destroying him and are those championing the crusade for him to be jailed for contempt.



“They are saying I want to become president, me Kennedy Agyapong. Just give me work so I can make some cash and open industries. If you know the industries I am putting up, I want to be president of Tema (industrial area) instead. Those who want to be president are there, just give me contracts, case closed. Stop the envy and ask that I be jailed, for contempt how long will I even be jailed for?” he questioned.



This is not the first time the businessman is accusing the same group of people of coming after him just because he feels he disagrees with the scope of happenings in the party.



It would be recalled that he has earlier accused the same people of poisoning the mind of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo against him



He said these persons are feeding the president with falsified information indicating that it is one of the reasons he took backstage and will never go on radio or television to defend the party and speak up as always done.



“There are some leaders in the NPP, especially those who are interested in the presidency, they go about gossiping and lying. That is why I say I will not speak again,” he revealed.



Explaining further he said “If not for the fact that President Akufo-Addo has patience and understanding they would have ruined the relationship between us. They keep lying every day and when it gets to some level, he also gets fed up. I have resolved that since NPP is charting the path of gentility, I will also be gentle henceforth so that everyone will see that Kennedy Agyapong, the other side of him shows that he can be a gentleman”. The Tough-talking lawmaker almost broke down in tears while addressing members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in his constituency expressing regrets over some decisions he made.



“The way NPP has used me when they were done they separated themselves and allowed all the disgrace to come on me. I am opening up today to you people, you can record and play to them. If I observe how I have lived my life and the way the NPP wants to treat me, I am calling it quits…I won’t stand again,” he insisted.





