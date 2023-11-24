Desist predicting election result to avoid conflict - Prophetess cautions

Religion of Friday, 24 November 2023

Source: Victoria Agyemang

Religious leaders have been urged to desist from predicting the outcome of election results in the country since such a phenomenon was fertile ground to break the legitimacy of elected government.



Speaking in an interview with this reporter, the National Youth Mother of Christ First Word Church International, Prophetess Sarah Panfo indicated that prophecy itself was not entirely wrong but when it is fake.



False prophesies allowed to fester in the Ghanaian body politics, would create tension and conflict and have dire consequences on the democratic credentials, peace, and stability of the country which needed to be stopped.



Prophetess Panfo reiterated that the pulpit was not meant for politics, rather it was meant for teaching the truth and uniting the people.



She also encouraged the churches and religious leaders to spearhead the campaign against poor sanitation.



"Since the support from the government to combat poor sanitation is woefully inadequate.



"It is incumbent on the cleric to get themselves involved to complement the government's efforts as the destruction of the environment affects the health of humanity," she said



The Prophetess noted that as the country was heading toward the election period, it was imperative for authorities to implement punitive action against false prophesies to deter fake prophets from the acts.