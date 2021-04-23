Desist from taking parcels from agents to UAE - Consulate

General News of Friday, 23 April 2021

Source: GNA

The Consulate General of Ghana in Dubai has asked Ghanaians in the United Arab Emirates to advise relatives travelling to Dubai to desist from taking parcels from agents or any other person to Dubai.



The Consulate in a statement on Thursday in Accra, said in recent times, it had received information about some arrest of persons at the Dubai International Airport trying to traffic marijuana (weed) into the UAE.



It said between January and March 2021, five people had been arrested at the Dubai Airport in connection with that matter.



“All the parcels containing the weed were given to them by their agents in Ghana who acquired the UAE visa for them, with instructions to give the parcels to their counterparts in the UAE on arrival. It is also interesting to know that the weed is normally hidden in food items.” According to the statement all five people are in police detention.



It said one has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment, for carrying weed he was not aware of from which someone would have benefited from.



“In regard to this, the Consulate General wishes to advise everyone who has a relative coming from Ghana to Dubai, informing them not take parcels or items from agents into Dubai without an exact knowledge of what the item or parcel contains.