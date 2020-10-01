Religion of Thursday, 1 October 2020

Source: GNA

Desist from political violence - Rev. Yinka Sarfo urges youth

Most Reverend Professor Daniel Yinka Sarfo, Archbishop of the Internal Province of Ghana of the Anglican Church, has called on Ghanaian youth to desist from all forms of political violence before, during, and after the December elections.



They should rather, invest their energies in activities that would hasten national development and promote peace and security of the nation.



Most Rev. Yinka Sarfo, who is also the Anglican Bishop of Kumasi, made the call at the ordination service held at the St. Cyprian Cathedral in Kumasi to ordain five priests into God’s ministry.



He said the involvement of the youth in political violence over the years, which sometimes resulted in the destruction of lives and properties, had been a source of worry to many Ghanaians.



“We have heard and received series of applause from other countries every four years due to the peaceful election organisation, so I am, therefore, urging the youth to follow the trend and not to desist from it by living a peaceful life”, he stated.



Archbishop Yinka Sarfo appealed to ministers of the gospel to preach the unadulterated word of God to give hope to the people while strengthening their evangelization drive to win more souls for Christ.

