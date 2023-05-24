Desist from openly supporting presidential aspirants - NPP flagbearer-hopeful

Politics of Wednesday, 24 May 2023

Source: Prosper Agbenyegah, Contributor

A New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Eric Sakyi Nketiah, has appealed to senior officials of the party to desist from openly supporting any of the presidential aspirants of the party, and also to refrain from speaking to the media about their preferences.



This, he said, will go a long way to prepare the grounds for the much-needed unity required for the historic victory that awaits the NPP on December 7, 2024.



In a press release signed and issued by Eric Sakyi Nketiah, he stated that the rush by some senior officers of the party, including sitting Members of Parliament (MPs), to endorse one candidate, is a recipe for “generating unnecessary tension, disunity, infighting, backbiting and cracks within a party that needs nothing but unity as it prepares itself to Break the Eight.”



He indicated that senior party officials, including constituency chairmen, regional executives, Members of Parliament, regional representatives to the National Council, Council of Elders, national officers, former national officers, the president, and the former president, John Agyekum Kufuor, should refrain from endorsing aspirants to ensure unity and cohesion within the party as it journey’s towards the general 2024 elections.



According to him, the party needs unity among the rank and file, hence, he urged supporters to stay on the path of decent language, progressive debates, critical thinking, positive history and factual accuracy.



“We also call on all to desist from manipulating ethnic and religious diversity for selfish purposes,” he stated.



Eric Sakyi Nketiah also pointed out that the political discourse within the NPP has been taken over by the use of intemperate language, distortion of history, factual inaccuracies, and the manipulation of ethnic and religious diversity among supporters of some presidential aspirants.



“As we have always maintained, Breaking the Eight is within reach. The NPP already has one leg at the Jubilee House in January 2025. Hard work is what is needed in the months ahead to make this fully realizable. Nothing must be spared to make this dream a reality,” he stressed.