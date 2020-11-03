General News of Tuesday, 3 November 2020

Source: GNA

Desist from influencing supporters to cause violence - Police to politicians

Mr Asenso said some leaders were behind acts of violence caused by supporters in the country

Political leaders have been urged to desist from influencing their supporters to undertake negative acts that could cause violence in the upcoming elections.



Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mr. Martin Asenso, Obuasi District Police Commander, who made the call, said police intelligence on previous elections indicated that some party leaders were behind acts of violence caused by supporters in some parts of the country.



Speaking at the launch of the “Agent of Peace” campaign at Obuasi, he said party leaders should be extra careful in their utterances and contribute their quota to ensure peaceful elections in all parts of the country.



The campaign is an initiative of the Obuasi Area Church of Pentecost to motivate residents in the Obuasi Municipality to work for peace before, during and after the December 7, elections. DSP Asenso, said the police was poised to work with all stakeholders to ensure that the election was conducted in a peaceful atmosphere in the Municipality.



Apostle William Boakye Agyarko, Obuasi Area Head of the Church of Pentecost wondered how Christians and other religious groups could worship if the country was thrown into a state of violence.



He said peace was important for the country to continue with its development agenda, and there was the need for all to jealously guard against it at all times.



“Peace is important for the country to conduct the elections and truly declare the winner in a free and fair manner” Apostle Boakye stated.



He appealed to the leaders and supporters of the various political parties not to allow the elections to divide them, but work to ensure that every eligible voter exercised his or her franchise in a peaceful and fair manner.



Alhaji Yusif Iddrisu, Chief Imam of the Adansi area, appealed to Muslim youth to conduct themselves in a more decent manner and work for peace in their various communities.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.