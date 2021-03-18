Desist from illegal production of posters of 2024 Presidential candidates

Politics of Thursday, 18 March 2021

Source: GNA

Mr. Emmanuel Gbeku, Adaklu Constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party on Wednesday warned the faceless people behind the 2024 Presidential posters of some individuals of the party to desist from the act.



"This act will only bring animosity and division into the party," he said. Mr. Gbeku, who gave the warning in a telephone interview with the Ghana News Agency said "we all have to abide by the constitution of the party.



"What matters now is to join hands to play our individual roles effectively and efficiently to assist the government execute the party's agenda for the people," he said.



The Chairman said by doing so, it would help win the confidence of the electorate and also boost the party's chances of retaining power in 2024.



He called on members of the party in the constituency not to relax on their oars, but continue to explain the government's poverty alleviation policies and programmes to the people.



Posters of both Mohammadu Bawumia, the Vice President and Mr Alan Kyerematen, Minister of Trade and Industry 2024 for President Posters allegedly popped up in some parts of the country recently.



