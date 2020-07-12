Politics of Sunday, 12 July 2020

Desist from attacking opponents’ gender, ethnicity – NPP to party communicators

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has urged its communicators to make the party’s record the main focus of their campaign.



A statement from the NPP’s campaign team for the 2020 polls said all party communicators must desist from attacking the personality of their political opponents.



The team said no communicator should refer to an opponent’s ethnicity, gender, or religion during the campaigning.



“The President of the Republic of Ghana and presidential candidate of the NPP and the 2020 campaign team, wish to remind its faithful, that the party’s philosophy of positive engagement still holds valid,” the statement said.



“We, therefore, urge all who speak for or purport to speak for the party to refrain from attacking political opponents. We specifically ask that no reference should ever be made to opponents’ ethnicity, religion, or gender.”



Read the full statement below:



